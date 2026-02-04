The Muppet Show Special On Disney+ Gives The Best Muppet The Spotlight They Deserve

The Muppets are a cultural institution. They are not just characters, they are absolute stars. Icons, even. Since their debut back in 1955, The Muppets have appeared in several TV shows, including cultural juggernauts like "Saturday Night Live," "Sesame Street," and "The Muppet Show." Additionally, The Muppets are bonafide movie stars, appearing in several movies of various levels of excellence. They are funny, heartfelt, emotional, and all-around the ultimate performers.

Everyone has their favorite Muppet, from the basic Kermit fans, to real divas who recognize the superstardom of Miss Piggy, the weirdos who prefer Gonzo, or the deep cut fans who pick someone like Mr. Snuffleupagus or Lew Zealand. But real ones know the best Muppet is sarcastic, sly, street-smart, has a New Jersey accent and 1,274 siblings. That's right, it's Rizzo the Rat.

The character was first introduced in an episode of "The Muppet Show" guest starring Christopher Reeve, and he became an undervalued superstar. It was after being paired with Gonzo in "The Muppet Christmas Carol," however, that Rizzo became a star. He delivered some of that movie's greatest line and also has some of the best visual gags (giving Gonzo a little kiss on the nose, for instance).

Unfortunately, the rat was quietly retired in 2016 following original performer Steve Whitmire's dismissal from The Muppets Studio and hasn't had any speaking roles since then ... until now. It seems 2026 is truly the year of the rat. After a couple of appearances on The Muppet's social media videos at the start of the year, Rizzo gets his much deserved return to the spotlight in the new "The Muppet Show" special guest starring Sabrina Carpenter, and it's good to have him back.