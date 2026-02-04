The Muppet Show Special On Disney+ Gives The Best Muppet The Spotlight They Deserve
The Muppets are a cultural institution. They are not just characters, they are absolute stars. Icons, even. Since their debut back in 1955, The Muppets have appeared in several TV shows, including cultural juggernauts like "Saturday Night Live," "Sesame Street," and "The Muppet Show." Additionally, The Muppets are bonafide movie stars, appearing in several movies of various levels of excellence. They are funny, heartfelt, emotional, and all-around the ultimate performers.
Everyone has their favorite Muppet, from the basic Kermit fans, to real divas who recognize the superstardom of Miss Piggy, the weirdos who prefer Gonzo, or the deep cut fans who pick someone like Mr. Snuffleupagus or Lew Zealand. But real ones know the best Muppet is sarcastic, sly, street-smart, has a New Jersey accent and 1,274 siblings. That's right, it's Rizzo the Rat.
The character was first introduced in an episode of "The Muppet Show" guest starring Christopher Reeve, and he became an undervalued superstar. It was after being paired with Gonzo in "The Muppet Christmas Carol," however, that Rizzo became a star. He delivered some of that movie's greatest line and also has some of the best visual gags (giving Gonzo a little kiss on the nose, for instance).
Unfortunately, the rat was quietly retired in 2016 following original performer Steve Whitmire's dismissal from The Muppets Studio and hasn't had any speaking roles since then ... until now. It seems 2026 is truly the year of the rat. After a couple of appearances on The Muppet's social media videos at the start of the year, Rizzo gets his much deserved return to the spotlight in the new "The Muppet Show" special guest starring Sabrina Carpenter, and it's good to have him back.
There is finally cheeses for us meeces
In classic "The Muppet Show" tradition, we get a variety of sketches that tend to go wrong in absurd and hilarious ways. It doesn't matter if you're Gonzo on rocket rollerblades crashing off-stage, or Miss Piggy's wig falling off in the middle of a sketch, no Muppet is safe. That is, except for Rizzo the Rat.
Rizzo gets his own sketch, a musical act where he performs The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" accompanied by a group of rats in a dark alleyway. Rizzo's suave demeanor, long-time great fashion sense, and inability to feel shame make him a confident musical act on the same level as Sabrina Carpenter herself. Granted, this is still a "Muppet Show" sketch, so there are some shenanigans and things inevitably go wrong (mostly the lights). And yet, Rizzo remains unbothered and undistracted. He is a performer, a star. Arguably, the things that go wrong in the sketch end up making it even better, such as the lights going wild right at the crescendo.
It's been almost six years since Rizzo's soft retirement, but he is not missing a beat. The Muppet is now performed and voiced by Bradley Freeman Jr., and he sounds just like Steve Whitmire's take on the rat. This is the year of Rizzo, and we're just getting started.
We don't know if Disney will commission new "Muppet Show" episodes after this special, but we do know there are other Muppet projects in the works. Specifically, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are working on a Miss Piggy movie. Hopefully, that movie also has room for one cool rat.