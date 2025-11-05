Disney Has No Idea What To Do With The Muppets, But A Miss Piggy Movie Is A Great Start

The Muppets are amongst the biggest cultural icons of the 20th century, stars of some great movies, and part of one of the coolest cinematic magic tricks — puppetry. Forget photorealistic CGI or motion capture that makes an animated character feel alive; when you see Kermit the Frog, you know with 100% certainty that is a living, breathing frog that walks around naked.

As famous as the Muppets are, they're also working actors, and like many working actors, they've been severely affected by the tectonic shifts in Hollywood — the strikes, the consolidations, and the studio acquisitions. Ever since Disney purchased the rights to the Muppet library and the working rights of its titular troupe, the studio has fumbled almost every opportunity to bring the characters back to the screen. Sure, 2011's "The Muppets" with Jason Segel was a hit and even won an Academy Award, but other than that, we've only gotten a (really great, honestly) sequel that was a financial disappointment and a so-so workplace sitcom that failed to understand what truly makes the Muppets work.

Still, it appears we may finally be entering a great new era for the Muppets. (A Great Gonzo Era, if you will.) Right now, the Muppets are performing on Broadway as special guests on Rob Lake's magic show. Elsewhere, a "Muppet Show" revival special starring Sabrina Carpenter has been slated for 2026, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg serving as executive producers.

Now, we've learned of another project that threatens to give Muppets fans hope of a brighter future. On the "Las Culturistas" podcast with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she is producing a Miss Piggy movie with Emma Stone, as written by Tony-winner Cole Escola. That's right, Miss Piggy is coming to our screens, and she wants her Oscar.