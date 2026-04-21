This Rick Moranis Cult Classic Comedy Was Accidentally Based On A Shakespeare Play

"Saturday Night Live" undoubtedly revolutionized network television variety shows through its collision of boundary-pushing sketch comedy and booking of cutting-edge musical guests like Gil-Scott Heron, Devo, and Talking Heads. But those with a taste for more cerebrally silly spoofery knew "SCTV" was a far more reliable generator of belly laughs.

With its knockout original cast of John Candy, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Dave Thomas, Joe Flaherty, and Harold Ramis (the great Rick Moranis joined in season 3), the Canadian show took absurdist aim at popular screen titles like "Fantasy Island," "Chinatown," and "The Godfather" while creating such endearingly zany recurring characters as Johnny LaRue, Lola Heatherton, Bobby Bittman, Edith Prickley and scheming station director Guy Caballero. I wouldn't say that the "SCTV" gang was more versatile, but they did have a lot more leeway to mess around because, until they moved to NBC in 1981, they weren't under a mainstream media microscope.

One thing that set "SCTV" apart from "SNL" was that its writers and performers never drove recurring bits into the ground. While a part of me wishes the "Farm Film Report" (where Candy and Joe Flaherty played rednecks who informed viewers of pork belly prices while discussing European cinema) hadn't turned into "Farm Film Celebrity Blow-Up," the hosts' penchant for causing stars like Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep, and Brooke Shields to literally explode was inspired buffoonery.

Of the show's recurring characters, though, none figuratively exploded like Moranis and Thomas' Bob & Doug McKenzie. The Canadian brothers who called each other hosers while swilling Molsons were a catch-phrase phenomenon. They became so popular that MGM brought the siblings to the big screen with 1983's "Strange Brew." The result was inspired clownery that, somewhat accidentally, drew its inspiration from no less a literary masterpiece than William Shakespeare's "Hamlet."