What Happened During Saturday Night Live's First Episode (And How Critics Reacted)

Unless you've been on an arctic expedition during all of 2025 or in a coma (in which case, welcome back!), you are no doubt aware that "Saturday Night Live" has celebrated its 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, the comedy institution produced a series of documentaries, held a massive homecoming concert at Radio City Music Hall (which, per Adam Sandler, was paid for entirely by Kevin Nealon), and aired a live primetime special on NBC.

That this momentous event occasioned a spate of critical writing from just about every outlet worth its weight in clicks was hardly surprising. "SNL" has been a reliable generator of takes from tepid to scorching since it premiered on October 11, 1975. It has been accused of being too political or not political enough, too liberal or too conservative, and, worst of all, unfunny. At several junctures, critics have called for it to be cancelled (and it very nearly was after the disastrous season 11), while there have been stretches of time where it felt absolutely essential — most notably during the late 1980s and early 1990s, when the most talented cast in the show's history teamed with head writer Jim Downey to boldly satirize the stupid state of the world.

"SNL" endures, and now that the show's latest episodes can be experienced via sketch highlights on streaming services like YouTube, it will likely remain on the air at least until creator Lorne Michaels finds the soil. Though there's a sense nowadays that the show hit the ground running 50 years ago with a cast stacked with future superstars, the show confounded some of the country's most influential critics. Some were quick to dismiss it. One prominent reviewer panned what was initially titled "Saturday Night" after barely watching the first two episodes. How did the show survive its early growing pains?