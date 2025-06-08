Chris Farley Ended His Comedic Career With A Major Western Flop Featuring A Friends Star

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chris Farley was only 33 years old when he died of an overdose on December 18, 1997, and it all felt horribly inevitable. He'd been in and out of rehab so many times that being an incorrigible addict had become part of his comedic persona. When he returned in the fall of 1997 to host "Saturday Night Live," the series that launched him as a comedic dynamo earlier in the decade, the entire cold open made a joke out of his ability to do the show. At the time, I couldn't believe what I was watching. He was clearly unhealthy and sounded like he'd been gargling razor blades, as though his body itself was trying to reject him.

If you know Farley's story, you're aware that the people in his orbit did everything they could to get him sober. Alas, he kept finding his way back to the party. His lifestyle was increasingly unkind to him, and it showed, heartbreakingly, from one movie to the next. Though "Tommy Boy" was terrific, the promise of a film series featuring Farley and David Spade as a duo was wrecked by the horrid "Black Sheep." "Beverly Hills Ninja" was a modest improvement, but Farley had never worked harder for a laugh before in his career. He dearly needed a change-of-pace rom-com like "The Wedding Singer," something that would give his sweet side as much play as his bull-in-a-china-shop explosiveness.

On paper, Farley's next film seemed like a step in the right direction. It was a historically savvy comedy that sought to emulate the sophisticated silliness of "Black Adder." He would be paired with Matthew Perry (then in the midst of his run on "Friends") and directed by a bona-fide comedic genius in Christopher Guest. For once, Farley might not have to lean heavily on his slapstick gifts to generate belly laughs. Then they made the movie.