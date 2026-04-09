The Boys Season 5 Parodies DC's Teen Titans With A Takedown Of Influencer Culture

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 5, episode 2, "Teenage Kix."

When "The Boys" parodies Marvel and DC superheroes, it's often overt which characters are meant to poke fun at those familiar comic characters. Co-creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson first pitched "The Boys" comic as taking place in the DC Universe with the Seven as the actual Justice League, and you can still tell who the Seven are meant to be. Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is like Captain America if he personified all the country's worst traits, not its best. The show also revamped the comic's Iron Man parody Tek Knight into a superhero detective lampooning Batman.

"The Boys" season 5 has now come for DC's Teen Titans with Teenage Kix. (The season's second episode is titled after the team.) But "The Boys" doesn't limit its parodies to superheroes; supes and their fandoms stand in for how celebrity culture works in the real world. The Seven are movie stars, while Gen Z supes like Teenage Kix embrace a more modern form of fame as social media influencers.

The season premiere, "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite," had the Teenage Kix Jetstreak (Dylan Colton) and Sheline (Emma Elle Paterson) making a pro-Homelander TikTok. In "Teenage Kix," they're shown filming more videos for products like "diet water" (zero calories!) and "Firecracker's Flaming Freedom Sticks," and their goth teammate Countess Crow (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) does live-streamed makeup tutorials.

Even their costumes are corporate shilling. Sheline's has her social media handle @realsheline emblazoned above her cleavage, while Jetstreak's costume is covered in endorsement stickers like a NASCAR driver suit. According to MM (Laz Alonso), all the corporate sponsorships net Teenage Kix "$50 grand a pulse."

"The Boys" always goes for the jugular when its comedy punches up, and real influencers that Teenage Kix represent aren't spared here.