Project Hail Mary's Author Has An Interesting Take On Star Trek: The Next Generation's Borg

Andy Weir has a rather controversial take on the Borg.

All Trekkies know about the Borg, the malevolent race of soulless cyborgs that traverse the galaxy, absorbing ships and people into its machine-driven, hive-mind collective. Even non-Trekkies likely know about the devastating time Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was assimilated by the Borg. Clearly inspired by the artwork of H.R. Giger, the Borg became one of the most utilized villains in "Star Trek" history, first appearing in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and playing a major role on "Star Trek: Voyager"; one of that show's lead characters was a reformed Borg drone. Eventually the Borg reached the point of overuse; they were Trek's best villains, until they weren't anymore.

The concept of the Borg is well known even outside of "Star Trek" circles, and the phrase "you will be assimilated" rests on the lips of many consumers of popular culture. The Borg are scary. The thought of having your mind and body usurped by a logical, passionless machine intelligence — of being robbed of your individuality — is presented as the ultimate death, something even worse than dying. But then, as the Borg would say, death is irrelevant. Resistance is futile. You must comply.

Andy Weir, the author of "The Martian" and "Project Hail Mary" — both adapted into excellent feature films — recently spoke with CNET, and he argued, perhaps bafflingly, that the Borg may not be as villainous as all that. Indeed, he argued that the Borg, at least by their own logic, are compassionate. Weir argued that the Borg, when they assimilate sentient beings into their collective, are actually creating a massive network of beings that, by their very construct, care about each other.