Isaac Asimov Inspired (But Didn't Write) A Major Sean Connery Sci-Fi Box Office Bomb

When it comes to sci-fi, Sean Connery has a dodgy record. In 1974 he starred in "Zardoz," a terrible sci-fi movie that Connery thought would help him escape his James Bond legacy. Five years later he had another go with "Meteor," an infamous box office bomb that somehow managed to make the destruction of Earth a tiresome affair. Considering it was inspired by a story from sci-fi luminary Isaac Asimov, it probably should have been better than it was. But then, Asimov didn't really have any input beyond sparking the initial concept.

The famed writer is responsible for so many sci-fi highs. His "Foundation" series formed the basis for the supposedly "unfilmable" Apple TV show of the same name, which gave the story new life and effortlessly proved the naysayers wrong. Elsewhere, Asimov's 1950 short-story collection "I, Robot" was hugely influential, even if it did result in a kind of okay Will Smith movie. As such, the prolific writer surely wasn't too thrilled to have "Meteor" associated with his legacy.

As noted by the American Film Institute two contemporaneous Los Angeles Times articles detailed how producer Theodore Parvin was inspired by an article in Saturday Review magazine. The piece was written by Asimov and explored a scenario whereby meteorites descended and destroyed a major city. This, it seems, was the seed of the idea for what became "Meteor," though Asimov would likely be pleased to know his influence didn't extend much beyond that.