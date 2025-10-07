Sean Connery Starred In A Terrible Sci-Fi Movie To Escape His James Bond Legacy

Any James Bond fan will know that playing 007 was a double-edged sword for Sean Connery. The working class Scot had taken the long road to acting by way of a short-lived Royal Navy career. His life changed when he was cast as England's greatest spy, turning Connery into a global megastar. But it also came with its share of drawbacks, and the actor was never shy about advertising that fact, even going as far as to famously complain to The Hollywood Reporter that he had "always hated that damn James Bond" and that he'd "like to kill him."

While Connery would become much more grateful and positive about his time in the tux in the years since he retired from the role, by the early-70s he was tired of being associated with the franchise, and decided to prove his worth as a performer by playing against type in several movies — some of which were great, and some of which, such as 1974 sci-fi fantasy "Zardoz" were not.

Originally set to star Burt Reynolds, the movie, from director John Boorman, saw Connery play a perpetually half-naked enforcer for an eternal race that rules over enslaved humans in a post-apocalyptic future. As the actor saw it, this would prove to be exactly what he needed to break away from Bond. Or, as Boorman recalled in a Little White Lies interview, "Connery had just stopped doing the Bond films and he wasn't getting any jobs, so he came along and did it." The actor himself was a little less glib about it. Speaking to the magazine Films and Filming in 1974, Connery said that "Zardoz" was "one of the best ideas [he'd] come across for ages" and claimed to have been "gripped" by lack of "space ships and rockets" in a sci-fi movie. "What does interest me is the possible development of society in centuries to come," he continued. "The way different levels and types evolve in the script is intriguing and refreshing, and could well be true."

Ultimately, most viewers and critics didn't find quite as much depth in "Zardoz," though the film has developed a cult following in the years since its release.