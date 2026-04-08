Did Invincible Season 4 Really Just Kill Off [SPOILER]?

Spoilers ahead for "Invincible" season 4, episode 6, "You Look Horrible."

"Invincible" season 4 has delivered a rematch between Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun) and Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Back in season 3, Invincible was pushed to his limit and beat Conquest to an inch of his life. This time, Mark finished the job, strangling Conquest even as his opponent punched his stomach open. (If you remember Yeun and Morgan's "Walking Dead" roles, then you'll realize Glenn just got his revenge on Negan.)

The latest episode of "Invincible," titled "You Look Horrible," focuses largely on Nolan (J.K. Simmons) and Oliver (Christian Convery) watching over Mark as he heals. Nolan creates a grave for Conquest, saying even he deserves it. Then, at the end of the episode, there's a stinger that returns to the grave, seeming to culminate in an ominous close-up — but then it cuts back to a wide shot, and nothing happens.

The "Invincible" season 4 premiere already featured a post-credits scene of Conquest returning, but the Viltrumite wasn't so lucky this time. The scene is basically a reverse jump scare, one taking advantage of audiences' natural suspicion that maybe Conquest survived. But he didn't, per the original "Invincible" comics, and this post credits scene essentially confirms that he's truly dead in the cartoon as well.

After two beyond bloody battles with Mark, is there anything else for Conquest to do without hitting diminishing returns?