The Fast And The Furious' Best Action Scene Was Lifted From A Classic John Wayne Western

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Long before the "Fast" saga became the gargantuan blockbuster franchise it is today, there was the film that started it all: 2001's "The Fast and the Furious." The inaugural "Fast" outing was dynamic, exciting, and refreshing in its embrace of car-modding and street racing culture. But that doesn't mean it didn't borrow from the classics, copying its big hijacking scene from one of John Wayne's best Westerns, 1939's "Stagecoach."

The debut movie in the now sprawling "Fast" saga was inspired by a magazine story about illegal street racing in New York. As such, it was very different from the later films, focusing more on car-modding and benefiting from a script rewrite by David Ayer, whose own experiences on the streets of Los Angeles lent the film a certain authenticity. Many a millennial will surely recall this movie dropping at the height of car-modding's popularity. It wouldn't be uncommon, for instance, to go straight from playing "Need for Speed Underground" or "Midnight Club" to rewatching "The Fast and the Furious" and maybe even browsing body kits for the 12-horsepower Ford Fiesta your dad bought you.

In other words, "The Fast and the Furious" hit at just the right time, but none of us watching in 2001 were likely aware that the street racing movie was borrowing well-established cinematic moves from a late-1930s Western classic.