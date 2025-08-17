The 15 Best Movie Stunts Of All Time, Ranked

One of the most rewarding examples of movie magic, stunts represent cinema at its most visceral. Performers have been executing stunts on screen from the very beginning. Edwin S. Porter's 1903 film "The Great Train Robbery," one of cinema's earliest smash hits, includes numerous stunts throughout its 13-minute runtime, including shootouts, explosions, fight scenes, and horseback riding. Though CGI and special effects have become quite advanced since then, the best 21st-century action scenes are still those that employ practical effects and boots-on-the-ground stunt work.

The lineage of modern stunt performances can be traced back 100 years. Comedians Harold Lloyd and Buster Keaton pioneered daredevil stunt work during the silent era. Historical epics and westerns incited shock and awe in the 1940s and 1950s. The New American Cinema films of the 1970s portrayed gritty action, while Hong Kong cinema exploded in popularity in the 1980s thanks to performers like Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh.

Contemporary stunt work from experts like Tom Cruise or directors such as David Leitch has built on this legacy, ensuring audiences still get the same thrill that viewers felt at the turn of the century. We're here to celebrate these feats, so read on to explore our ranking of the 15 greatest stunts of all time.