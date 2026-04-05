Sam Elliott Didn't Mince Words About This Oscar-Winning Western

As T.L. Norris on "Landman," Sam Elliott demonstrates a real sensitivity. His oil worker retiree is often seen tearing up during recollections of his golden years, and the actor has been effusive in his praise of the show, frequently referring to "Landman" as a "gift." But Elliott hasn't always been so positive about other people's work — even when that work comes from "Landman" co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The actor trashed "Yellowstone" for its soapy tendencies, even though he starred in the spin-off "1883." His takedown of Sheridan's neo-Western, however, was nothing compared to Elliott's attack on "The Power of the Dog."

The 2021 Western is based on Thomas Savage's 1967 novel and, like "Yellowstone," is set in Montana. But this is the Big Sky Country of 1925, where Benedict Cumberbatch's wealthy rancher Phil Burbank dominates the plains, asserting himself as the meanest, toughest cowboy around. His more mild-mannered brother, George (Jesse Plemons), falls in love with widowed inn owner Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst), but rather than celebrate his brother's new love, Phil is relentlessly cruel to Rose and her son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Soon, however, Peter and Phil develop a bond, revealing some surprising secrets about the callous cowboy's past.

The film was written and directed by Jane Campion, who won Best Director at the Oscars. "The Power of the Dog" also earned 12 Academy Award nominations and received unanimous critical praise. "Jane Campion's stunning Neo-Western has a career-best performance from Benedict Cumberbatch," wrote /Film's Chris Evangelista in his review of the movie. "Jane Campion's eighth feature film, her first in 12 years, 'The Power of the Dog' reconfirms the director as a powerful force in contemporary cinema," raved David Stratton of The Australian. How did Elliott describe the film? As a "piece of s***."