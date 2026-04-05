Sam Elliott Didn't Mince Words About This Oscar-Winning Western
As T.L. Norris on "Landman," Sam Elliott demonstrates a real sensitivity. His oil worker retiree is often seen tearing up during recollections of his golden years, and the actor has been effusive in his praise of the show, frequently referring to "Landman" as a "gift." But Elliott hasn't always been so positive about other people's work — even when that work comes from "Landman" co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The actor trashed "Yellowstone" for its soapy tendencies, even though he starred in the spin-off "1883." His takedown of Sheridan's neo-Western, however, was nothing compared to Elliott's attack on "The Power of the Dog."
The 2021 Western is based on Thomas Savage's 1967 novel and, like "Yellowstone," is set in Montana. But this is the Big Sky Country of 1925, where Benedict Cumberbatch's wealthy rancher Phil Burbank dominates the plains, asserting himself as the meanest, toughest cowboy around. His more mild-mannered brother, George (Jesse Plemons), falls in love with widowed inn owner Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst), but rather than celebrate his brother's new love, Phil is relentlessly cruel to Rose and her son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Soon, however, Peter and Phil develop a bond, revealing some surprising secrets about the callous cowboy's past.
The film was written and directed by Jane Campion, who won Best Director at the Oscars. "The Power of the Dog" also earned 12 Academy Award nominations and received unanimous critical praise. "Jane Campion's stunning Neo-Western has a career-best performance from Benedict Cumberbatch," wrote /Film's Chris Evangelista in his review of the movie. "Jane Campion's eighth feature film, her first in 12 years, 'The Power of the Dog' reconfirms the director as a powerful force in contemporary cinema," raved David Stratton of The Australian. How did Elliott describe the film? As a "piece of s***."
Sam Elliott was not a fan of The Power of the Dog
Sam Elliott has appeared in some of the best Westerns ever made, from "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" to "Tombstone." As such, he's easily one of the greatest Western actors of all time, but that doesn't mean his opinions are always on the mark. In fact, they frequently seem to fall so far from the mark that they manage to offend, well, everybody.
That was certainly the case with his take on "The Power of the Dog." During an appearance on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast (via Vanity Fair), Elliott was asked if he'd seen the film, to which he replied. "You wanna talk about that piece of s***?" Evidently, the actor felt that despite Jane Campion being a "brilliant director," "The Power of the Dog" was yet another example of "the evisceration of the American myth."
"What the f*** does this woman from New Zealand know about the American West?" he raged, before accusing the cowboys of the film of merely being versions of "those guys in New York that wear bow ties and not much else," in reference to Chippendales dancers. "That's what all these f****** cowboys in that movie looked like," he continued. "They're all running around in chaps and no shirts. There are all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f****** movie." As Maron pointed out, "Yeah, I think that's what the movie's about."
Soon after, Campion responded, telling Variety, "I think it's really unfortunate and sad for [Elliott] because he's really hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia. I don't like that. I think he was being a little bit of a b-*-*-*-*. Plus, he's not a cowboy, he's an actor."
Sam Elliot apologized for his comments on The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion wasn't the only one to speak out against Sam Elliott following his comments on "The Power of the Dog." During a BAFTA Film Sessions panel (via The Hollywood Reporter), star Benedict Cumberbatch described Elliott's take as "very odd," and criticized the "denial that anybody could have any other than a heteronormative existence because of what they do for a living or where they're born."
Either Elliott took note of the criticism or somebody important told him he'd better say sorry, because that's exactly what he did. Speaking at a Deadline's event to promote "1883," Elliot said, "I told the 'WTF' podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of 'The Power of the Dog,' brilliant actors all. And in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I'm sorry, and I am. I am." According to the actor, he had been inelegant in his phrasing, claiming that Campion's film "struck a chord with [him]" and that he wanted to discuss it on "WTF." "I wasn't very articulate about it. I didn't articulate it very well," he continued, adding:
"I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that. The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today. I'm sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used."
So, everybody then. "The Power of the Dog" is one of the best Netflix original movies of all time and is available to stream right now.