Before Landman, Jacob Lofland Had A Small Role In A Must-See Neo-Western Series

Cooper Norris on "Landman" is Jacob Lofland's biggest role to date. Prior to being cast in Taylor Sheridan's oil drama series, however, he appeared in another neo-Western show that's well worth a watch if you missed it: "Justified."

Before starring opposite the likes of Matthew McConaughey and Billy Bob Thornton, Lofland was an Arkansas kid who never once considered a career as an actor. But after an open casting call for Jeff Nichols' "Mud" saw him wow the director, however, Lofland found himself on a new path. The then-15-year-old was cast in the McConaughey-led drama and brought an undeniable authenticity to the role of wayward teen Neckbone. That ability to appear effortlessly genuine on screen has served him well since.

Lofland could have easily returned to his regular life after his brief flirtation with show business, but he didn't. Instead, he worked consistently in the years after Nichols' 2012 coming-of-age drama hit theaters. Lofland's second ever role was in the under-seen, heartbreaking drama "Little Accidents," after which he had a small part in the beloved "Maze Runner" movie trilogy. He's also appeared in Civil War dramas, sports biopics, and even played a minor but notable part in "Joker: Folie à Deux."

As Cooper Norris, the grown son of Thornton's Tommy Norris on "Landman," Lofland's had the chance to showcase his talent on an even bigger platform. But the Paramount+ series doesn't mark his first experience acting in a neo-Western show. Indeed, back in 2014, Lofland played a young troublemaker named Kendal Crowe in the fifth season of FX's "Justified."