The Only Simpsons Episode That Upset Series Creator Matt Groening's Father, Homer

Homer Simpson has always been a big focus on "The Simpsons," mostly because he's just so lovably dopey. But he's also done some questionable things. According to Marge Simpson, the "worst, most despicable" was when he claimed to have gotten rid of his gun, only for Bart to find it. Homer's defense? "But, Marge, I swear to you, I never thought you'd find out!" If you were to ask the man after which Homer is named, however, he'd say that the Simpsons patriarch crossed a line much earlier than that when he sent Marge to get a spare tire after the family's car broke down.

Matt Groening famously named the Simpsons after his family, with the exception of Bart, whose name is an anagram of "Brat." But there was more to it than simply naming the cartoon family after his own for convenience. Groening made Homer Simpson as a playful way to annoy his father, designing the character as a slobbish boob when the real-life version was anything but. Homer Groening was a World War II veteran who had a successful career as a director, producer, and cartoonist. As such, you might have thought the man himself would be upset to have his name used for a character who frequently strangles his son and whose mind is at one point depicted as nothing more than a lame mule sleeping amid a cloud of flies.

But it turns out, Homer Groening wasn't actually all that bothered about having inspired one of the all time great TV dolts. In fact, according to Matt Groening, Homer and the rest of the family quite enjoyed being associated with the show itself. The only thing the real-life Homer ever objected to was when Homer sent Marge on a 12-mile trek through the desert solo.