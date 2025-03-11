The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening Made Homer To Annoy One Specific Person

A fun piece of trivia: Matt Groening named characters on "The Simpsons" after his family. His father was named Homer, and he has two little sisters named Lisa and Maggie. His mother was named Margaret, and her unmarried last name was Wiggum. He has an older sister named Patty, which is also the name of one of Marge Simpson's older sisters. Groening's grandfather was named Abram, which was changed to Abraham for the elderly Simpson patriarch. Naturally, Matt was the stand-in for Bart Simpson, the bratty brother of the family.

It can be easy to forget that "The Simpsons," long before it became a decades-long institution, was meant to be a punky deconstruction of the traditional American sitcom. The Simpsons were a below average suburban family, but they bickered and got into trouble in unwholesome ways. They said "damn" on TV, which was unheard of in mainstream animation of the late 1980s. "The Simpsons" was pointed and even a little mean-spirited. Its dismissive sense of irony caught on big with a public equally tired of traditional sitcoms, and "The Simpsons" came to be one of the defining texts of 1990s America. We have 12 people to thank for its existence.

Homer was originally depicted as a snippy, short-tempered, blue-collar boob, obsessed with his family's standing in the community. As the show progressed, Homer got stupider, eventually transforming into a comedic moron, sometimes barely perceiving the world around him. This depiction, of course, couldn't have been flattering to his namesake, Matt Groening's real father. Homer Groening was, by Matt's own descriptions, nothing like Homer Simpson. But Matt also admitted, in a 2010 interview with EW, that he created Homer Simpson as a playful way of annoying his dad.