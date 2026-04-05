Daniel Day-Lewis' 2025 Movie On Netflix Flew Under Everyone's Radar

Daniel Day-Lewis works infrequently these days, so it should be an event when arguably our greatest living actor deigns to grace us with his thespian genius in a new movie. And yet last year's "Anemone," his first film in eight years, not only bombed theatrically, but it generated nary a hint of awards buzz before quietly making its way to Netflix.

Day-Lewis had a rock-solid reason to return to acting. He co-wrote the screenplay with his 27-year-old son Ronan Day-Lewis, who also made his directorial debut on the movie. Before you level charges of nepotism against him (though he doesn't care), keep in mind that Ronan's mother is writer-director Rebecca Miller. This means his grandfather is playwriting god Arthur Miller (Daniel and Rebecca actually met while the former was making Nicholas Hytner's underrated adaptation of "The Crucible"). With that kind of artistic bloodline, you'd have to work awfully hard not to get drawn into the family business.

Interestingly, "Anemone" is a drama about family. Daniel stars as Ray, a reclusive Irish Army veteran who left his wife, Nessa (Samantha Morton), when she gave birth to their son, Brian (Samuel Bottomley). Ray's brother Jem (Sean Bean) stepped up after his departure, marrying Nessa and raising Brian, who, unsurprisingly, wants nothing to do with his birth father. This is all bound to come to a head because Brian has deserted the Army after seriously injuring a fellow soldier in a fight. Unable to reach Brian, Nessa writes a letter asking Ray to talk to their son. Jem delivers it to Ray, and that's when the acting fireworks go off.

Given the dynamite trio of Day-Lewis, Morton, and Bean, "Anemone" should've been a must-see. So how did it come and go so quickly?