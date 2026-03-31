How To Watch Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! At Home

Following a short, disappointing run in theaters, writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Bride!" is coming to digital on April 7, 2026, and will debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD just over a month later on May 19. But don't let the naysayers dissuade you from checking out Gyllenhaal's gloriously gonzo take on "Bride of Frankenstein" when it hits the home market.

With all the hand-wringing over how much money "The Bride!" will ultimately lose at the box office, it's easy to lose sight of just how audacious this movie truly is. For starters, Gyllenhaal's big-budget auteur venture is a maximalist piece of storytelling dedicated to restoring Mary Shelley's authorship of "Frankenstein," and it does so by both nodding to and being in conversation with just about every other "Frankenstein" project you can think of (with even "Young Frankenstein" providing some clear inspiration). More than that, the film celebrates the idea of monstrousness as a badge of honor for anyone whom the label has been bestowed upon, even as it explores how a woman literally finds her voice in a violently patriarchal world.

Those who have referred to "The Bride! as the "female 'Joker'" aren't wrong, either. They're both filmmaker-driven takes on longstanding franchises that draw inspiration from a menagerie of influences to create their own unique vision. That they also feature ominous Hildur Guðnadóttir scores and darkly textured cinematography by Lawrence Sher only makes this comparison that much more accurate.

At the same time, I've always felt that "Joker" is more interested in appearing to say something meaningful without actually doing so. Meanwhile, "The Bride!" has so much to say that it comes pouring out like a waterfall, and that's all the more reason to buy this movie on physical media, given all the behind-the-scenes features it's slated to include.