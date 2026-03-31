How To Watch Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! At Home
Following a short, disappointing run in theaters, writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Bride!" is coming to digital on April 7, 2026, and will debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD just over a month later on May 19. But don't let the naysayers dissuade you from checking out Gyllenhaal's gloriously gonzo take on "Bride of Frankenstein" when it hits the home market.
With all the hand-wringing over how much money "The Bride!" will ultimately lose at the box office, it's easy to lose sight of just how audacious this movie truly is. For starters, Gyllenhaal's big-budget auteur venture is a maximalist piece of storytelling dedicated to restoring Mary Shelley's authorship of "Frankenstein," and it does so by both nodding to and being in conversation with just about every other "Frankenstein" project you can think of (with even "Young Frankenstein" providing some clear inspiration). More than that, the film celebrates the idea of monstrousness as a badge of honor for anyone whom the label has been bestowed upon, even as it explores how a woman literally finds her voice in a violently patriarchal world.
Those who have referred to "The Bride! as the "female 'Joker'" aren't wrong, either. They're both filmmaker-driven takes on longstanding franchises that draw inspiration from a menagerie of influences to create their own unique vision. That they also feature ominous Hildur Guðnadóttir scores and darkly textured cinematography by Lawrence Sher only makes this comparison that much more accurate.
At the same time, I've always felt that "Joker" is more interested in appearing to say something meaningful without actually doing so. Meanwhile, "The Bride!" has so much to say that it comes pouring out like a waterfall, and that's all the more reason to buy this movie on physical media, given all the behind-the-scenes features it's slated to include.
The Bride! will include several special features with its physical media package
Say what you will against the film (and plenty have), but "The Bride!" seems practically destined to become a cult favorite. It's obvious Maggie Gyllenhaal poured a whole lot into what /Film's Chris Evangelista dubbed her "beautiful, messy monster movie" in his review, and the result is a film with big theater kid energy that embodies its namesake's untamed spirit. As I put it to a friend of mine, it's essentially a feature-length Florence + the Machine music video, and I mean that in the very best way.
Luckily, those eager to dig deeper into the film will soon be able to do just that. Following its digital rollout on April 7 (on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, Prime Video, and the like), "The Bride!" will premiere on physical media on May 19 with the following special features:
- Stitching Together The Bride! (8:15) — Uncover the artistry behind The Bride! with exclusive footage and revealing interviews. From Maggie Gyllenhaal's daring direction to the cast's transformative performances, witness how this modern masterpiece was brought to life.
- Designing the Look (8:44) — From first sketch to final transformation, explore how The Bride!'s unforgettable creatures took shape. With exclusive make-up tests, behind-the-scenes footage, and cast insights, discover the artistry that turned vision into cinematic legend.
- The Muse and the Reimagined Monster (8:02) — In The Bride!, Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale embody the intertwined forces of creation and consequence. Guided by Maggie Gyllenhaal's vision, their performances reveal how love, pain, and artistry can reanimate even the darkest myths.
- The Bride! Party (6:15) — A bride is always the center of attention — especially this one. Annette Bening, Penélope Cruz, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, and Peter Sarsgaard reveal their deepest thoughts on The Bride, Frank, and the unforgettable film they all leapt to be in.