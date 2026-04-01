Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 3 Teases The Debut Of A New Marvel Hero
This article contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2, episode 3, "The Scales & the Sword."
"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 features Marvel's White Tiger, aka Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes). Unfortunately, his time on the show is short-lived, as he gets killed by an assailant sporting a Punisher logo early on. But we might not have seen the last of White Tiger, as Hector's niece, Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez), looks set to adopt the moniker following episode 3 of season 2.
"Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 gets political by exploring Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) authoritarian stranglehold on New York City. The Mayor's Anti-Vigilante Task Force is unlawfully locking innocent people in cages — including one of Angela's own loved ones, who was brave enough to stand up to the gun-toting menaces. Angela witnesses the whole thing firsthand, which only intensifies her hatred of the corrupt system.
"Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 sees Angela discover her uncle's amulet and get a costume that's very reminiscent of his old threads. Couple that with her righteous anger, and she has everything she needs to become the Big Apple's next vigilante. This development also confirms the validity of the set photos teasing a new White Tiger on "Daredevil Born Again," but this development has been obvious for a while.
Is Angela del Toro the MCU's next great young hero?
In the "Daredevil" comics by Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev, Angela del Toro becomes the new White Tiger after being trained by The Man Without Fear. It isn't exactly smooth vigilantism, though, as she is subsequently killed by Lady Bullseye and resurrected by the Hand organization.
It remains to be seen if "Daredevil: Born Again" will have a similar trajectory for Angela, but she could be a useful ally to the eponymous superhero. Season 2 sees Matt Murdock as a man in hiding — he doesn't even have the luxury of living in the public eye as a lawyer, since Wilson Fisk wants him dead. Fisk, meanwhile, is backed by his political supporters and a corrupt, trigger-happy law enforcement unit. Murdock can't save New York City's soul on his own, and Angela wants to make a difference.
What's more, Angela becoming White Tiger could have an impact on Marvel's on-screen future. A "Young Avengers" movie has been on the cards for years now, so adding another youthful hero to the MCU probably wouldn't hurt its chances of coming to fruition. Of course, Angela needs to survive the events of "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 first — and this series has a history of killing off popular characters.
The first three episodes of "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 are now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping weekly for the rest of the season.