Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 3 Teases The Debut Of A New Marvel Hero

This article contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2, episode 3, "The Scales & the Sword."

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 features Marvel's White Tiger, aka Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes). Unfortunately, his time on the show is short-lived, as he gets killed by an assailant sporting a Punisher logo early on. But we might not have seen the last of White Tiger, as Hector's niece, Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez), looks set to adopt the moniker following episode 3 of season 2.

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 gets political by exploring Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) authoritarian stranglehold on New York City. The Mayor's Anti-Vigilante Task Force is unlawfully locking innocent people in cages — including one of Angela's own loved ones, who was brave enough to stand up to the gun-toting menaces. Angela witnesses the whole thing firsthand, which only intensifies her hatred of the corrupt system.

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 sees Angela discover her uncle's amulet and get a costume that's very reminiscent of his old threads. Couple that with her righteous anger, and she has everything she needs to become the Big Apple's next vigilante. This development also confirms the validity of the set photos teasing a new White Tiger on "Daredevil Born Again," but this development has been obvious for a while.