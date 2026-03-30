Scream 7 Just Pulled Off A Box Office First For The Long-Running Horror Franchise

Audiences still very much enjoy watching Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott mix it up with Ghostface, it seems. Not that this was in doubt in light of how well "Scream" (2022) did at the box office, although "Scream VI" proved the franchise doesn't necessarily need Sidney anymore. Nevertheless, Campbell's return after her absence in that sequel helped position "Scream 7" as an event movie for horror fans. As a result, the movie has ascended to heights never before seen by this long-running horror property, commercially speaking.

"Scream 7" added another $2.6 million domestically over the weekend to go with $3.7 million internationally in its fifth weekend. With that, the sequel has now earned $118.6 million domestically along with $85.4 million internationally for a grand running total of $204 million worldwide. It's, for now, the only "Scream" movie to ever cross the $200 million mark globally.

Director Wes Craven's original 1996 slasher genre-saving "Scream" was the previous highest-grossing entry in this franchise with $173 million worldwide (unadjusted for inflation), with "Scream 2" right on its heels at $172 million and change. Now, though, it's not particularly close, as writer/director Kevin Williamson's seventh installment is standing tall above the rest.

The latest entry in the slasher property picks up with Sidney, who has built a life for herself and her family in a quiet town. But when a new Ghostface surfaces and directly targets her daughter Tatum (Isabel May), Sidney is forced to face the horrors of her past once again. Matthew Lillard, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savory Brown, Mason Gooding, Joel McHale, and McKenna Grace also star.