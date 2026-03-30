The Paradise Season 2 Finale Pokes Fun At Real-Life Conspiracies

Huge spoilers ahead for the season 2 finale of Hulu's "Paradise."

Hulu's "Paradise" just finished its second season, and the wildest sci-fi thriller series on TV has somehow gotten even wilder. Recall that creator Dan Fogelman opened this show with the best twist on television in 2025, revealing that his seemingly straightforward political thriller actually takes place in an underground doomsday bunker. From there, we learned that a super-volcano ended human civilization as we know it.

Season 2 has since taken things up a notch, evolving "Paradise" into more of an emotional odyssey. This season has been all about Sterling K. Brown's Xavier Collins going on a journey to find his wife and, in doing so, learning about the state of the post-apocalyptic surface world. Also, leave it to Fogelman to make a show where the most seemingly monstrous person miraculously ends up with enough complexity to earn at least some sympathy. (RIP Julianne Nicholson's Sinatra.)

Still, as emotional as the show has become, it remains full of outlandish ideas. We've been getting hints for weeks that "Paradise" might be a time travel series, and the season 2 finale confirmed as much via the reveal of Alex — a quantum computer that can predict the future and has apparently been altering the past. As such, the show now has its endgame, with the already confirmed season 3 set to center on the search for the second secret bunker housing Alex.

Interestingly, said bunker is located beneath the Denver International Airport and its famed red-eyed blue horse statue, aka "Blucifer." In real-life, this airport has been the subject of many a conspiracy theory, to the degree that the airport's terminals have actually housed conspiracy theory exhibitions (per The New York Times). Needless to say, "Paradise" is poking some fun at this.