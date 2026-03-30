Paradise Season 2 Finale Changes Everything With A Wild Sci-Fi Twist

Spoilers for the "Paradise" season 2 finale to follow.

"Paradise" season 2 has been a wild ride. After we learned who killed President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) and how the world ended in season 1, the Hulu series shifted gears and has since gone full sci-fi in its sophomore season.

Indeed, after much speculation, the season 2 finale has confirmed "Paradise" is actually a time-travel show ... kind of. No, there aren't any time travelers (that we know of), but the series is playing around with time. It's all connected to Alex, i.e. the secret project overseen by sinister billionaire Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson), who's been pulling the strings of nearly every character and subplot since "Paradise" began. This is also related to the weird visions Link (Thomas Doherty) and Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) have been having of one another prior to their first actual meeting in the season 2 finale, along with characters getting strange nosebleeds.

Turns out, Alex is a super advanced quantum computer that was created by Link and which Sinatra intends to use to prevent Earth's atmosphere from becoming Venus-like and killing everyone in a few years. Of course, this Alex reveal changes everything about the series. More specifically, it suggests that season 3 (which had already been ordered prior to the season 2 finale) will delve deep into sci-fi territory by telling a story about quantum computing, free will, and existentialism in the vein of Alex Garland's excellent miniseries "Devs."

So far, though, all we really know is that Alex has been manipulating time in the show's universe. As such, what I wrote earlier about Sinatra pulling the strings of nearly every character and subplot on "Paradise" wasn't entirely accurate. It's really been Alex all along.