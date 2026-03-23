Paradise Season 2 Episode 7 Builds A Major Twist Using Simpsons-Level Logic

This piece contains heavy spoilers for "Paradise" season 2, episode 7, "The Final Countdown."

The latest episode of "Paradise" delivers one of the wildest moments of the entire show yet. No, it isn't confirmation that "Paradise" is a time travel story. No, it isn't the reveal that the mysterious Alex we've been hearing about is a Terminator, or even an Akira-like boy with psychic powers somehow powering the bunker. Instead, we get a nuclear emergency that threatens to annihilate the bunker, and it happens with logic straight out of "The Simpsons."

Episode 7 features the convergence of two specific plots. We get the arrival of Link (Thomas Doherty) and his group of survivors to the California bunker, while Jeremy Bradford (Charlie Evans) becomes a would-be revolutionary inside it. The former is here to find Alex, and he is such a threat to the secret council of billionaires inside the bunker that they decide to initiate full lockdown to prevent the survivors from breaking in. At the same time, Jeremy forces the security system into thinking there's an oxygen problem, which would force open the bunker doors.

The activation of both the door-opening mechanism and the full lockdown sequence collapses the system. Rather than overriding one or the other, the command conflict causes an imminent meltdown of the nuclear reactions that power the entire bunker. This is a ludicrous and funny coincidence that feels more like something cartoon character Homer Simpson is capable of doing than the characters of a live-action drama from the creator of "This Is Us."

Season 2 of "Paradise" has been an incredible ride, a messier but more enjoyable journey than season 1. So far, it's toying with bigger and even sillier sci-fi concepts, but this is the silliest so far — and it's kind of fun.