Paradise Season 2 Episode 7 Builds A Major Twist Using Simpsons-Level Logic
This piece contains heavy spoilers for "Paradise" season 2, episode 7, "The Final Countdown."
The latest episode of "Paradise" delivers one of the wildest moments of the entire show yet. No, it isn't confirmation that "Paradise" is a time travel story. No, it isn't the reveal that the mysterious Alex we've been hearing about is a Terminator, or even an Akira-like boy with psychic powers somehow powering the bunker. Instead, we get a nuclear emergency that threatens to annihilate the bunker, and it happens with logic straight out of "The Simpsons."
Episode 7 features the convergence of two specific plots. We get the arrival of Link (Thomas Doherty) and his group of survivors to the California bunker, while Jeremy Bradford (Charlie Evans) becomes a would-be revolutionary inside it. The former is here to find Alex, and he is such a threat to the secret council of billionaires inside the bunker that they decide to initiate full lockdown to prevent the survivors from breaking in. At the same time, Jeremy forces the security system into thinking there's an oxygen problem, which would force open the bunker doors.
The activation of both the door-opening mechanism and the full lockdown sequence collapses the system. Rather than overriding one or the other, the command conflict causes an imminent meltdown of the nuclear reactions that power the entire bunker. This is a ludicrous and funny coincidence that feels more like something cartoon character Homer Simpson is capable of doing than the characters of a live-action drama from the creator of "This Is Us."
Season 2 of "Paradise" has been an incredible ride, a messier but more enjoyable journey than season 1. So far, it's toying with bigger and even sillier sci-fi concepts, but this is the silliest so far — and it's kind of fun.
Someone call Homer Simpson
Some truly wild stuff happens in this episode (Xavier reuniting with his wife, Xavier dealing with the best villain of 2026 so far, Sinatra discovering Link might be her son), but perhaps the wildest decision of all is to have the bunker's system collapse because it can't compute two commands simultaneously.
Indeed, it feels more like the moment in "The Simpsons Movie" where the bomb-disarming robot succumbs to the pressure of deciding which cable to cut by shooting itself. That this sequence of events in "Paradise" not only breaks down the system but literally causes a nuclear meltdown feels more like something that Homer Simpson would do. It brings to mind the time Homer causes a meltdown inside an enclosed, unconnected simulator of his desk. It's silly, sure, but it's also pretty funny. In any other show, this might feel like it is ruining the story. And yet, "Paradise" season 2 is already toying with ideas of time travel, prophecy, and some Skynet-like supercomputer. A bit of "Simpsons"-style silliness won't hurt.
As goofy as the moment is, it does serve a thematic purpose. After season 1 revealed exactly how and why the bunker was made, season 2 of "Paradise" is challenging the very notion of having this supposed safe haven for the end of the world. After all, we know the outside world didn't end, and now there are survivors at the door. Worse yet, the bunker might not even be a safe haven after all. This development is meant to show that Sinatra and her billionaires were too over-confident and arrogant in building the bunker, and that they could never actually be prepared for every single possible outcome. There's something very funny about such a gargantuan project potentially ending because of a Homer Simpson-level mistake.