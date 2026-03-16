Is Paradise Season 2 A Time Travel Story? All The Clues Explained

Heavy spoilers ahead for "Paradise" through season 2, episode 6, "Jane."

"Paradise" started with one of the best twists of 2025. It was a step up from the already quite good twist of both of Dan Fogelman's previous TV shows, "This Is Us" and "Pitch."

Indeed, from the start, "Paradise" showed itself to be more than just a thriller about an assassinated U.S. President. It's also a post-apocalyptic sci-fi show set after a super volcano triggered a giant tsunami that flooded the world.

Season 2 is facing a difficult challenge. Now that the two biggest mysteries of season 1 — who killed the President, and how the world ended — are solved, the show is lacking a big and compelling genre hook. There are no big mysteries left to solve. Or at least, that's how it appears on the surface.

But in reality, there are many hints throughout the first six episodes of season 2 that seem to indicate there are some serious sci-fi shenanigans going on in "Paradise." How do you top the reveal that the show is set after the end of the world? Well, you introduce time travel, of course!

Yes, time travel. Specifically, season 2 of "Paradise" seems to be taking some inspiration from James Cameron's "Terminator," potentially teasing some future catastrophe or enemy being so big that a resistance is trying to go back to the past to fix it or prevent it. It starts in episode 2, when Dr. Louge (Geoffrey Arend) tells Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) that even if people survive the initial disaster, things will get worse. Specifically, the trapped greenhouse gases would raise the Earth's temperature drastically, evaporating the oceans, while the pressure eventually crushes everyone left alive.

Unless something, or someone, stops it.