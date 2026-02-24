Why Link In Paradise Season 2 Looks So Familiar

Spoilers ahead for "Paradise" season 2, episodes 1-3.

The wait is finally over, "Paradise"-heads! Dan Fogelman's hit post-apocalyptic thriller series is back, with "Paradise" season 2 serving as a messy but emotional return for the show. However, while season 1 ended with Sterling K. Brown's Xavier Collins setting off in a plane to explore the surface world in search of his wife, that's not where season 2 begins.

Instead, the season 2 premiere, "Graceland," introduces Annie (Shailene Woodley), a woman who survives the world-ending catastrophe that set season 1's plot in motion by hiding in the well-stocked interiors of Graceland. Annie's quiet, sheltered existence is then threatened when a fellow survivor named Link (Thomas Doherty) and his various allies suddenly show up. But while Annie and Link don't get along well at first, the two eventually form a tender, romantic connection.

Woodley, of course, requires no introduction, given her starring roles in popular YA film adaptations like "The Fault in Our Stars" and the "Divergent" trilogy. But before she gained wider recognition, she broke out thanks to her turn in the TV show "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" and has since worked on projects ranging from HBO's critical darling "Big Little Lies" to the crime thriller movie flop turned Netflix chart-topper "To Catch a Killer."

As for Doherty? Well, if you've seen director Kenny Ortega's musical fantasy Disney Channel movie "Descendants 2," you might recall that he played Harry Hook, the son of Captain James Hook from "Peter Pan." The actor even reprised his role in 2019's "Descendants 3," the third installment in the Mouse House's popular franchise. After that, Doherty appeared in "Legacies" season 2 as the vampire Sebastian, although he didn't return to the since canceled "Vampire Diaries" spin-off for its final two seasons.