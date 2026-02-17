The Ending Of Tell Me Lies Is Perfect — And The Only Way To Close Out This Story

Don't attending the wedding if you haven't watched "Are You Happy Now, That I'm on My Knees?", the series finale of "Tell Me Lies." Massive spoilers ahead!

When I got the opportunity to speak to Meaghan Oppenheimer, the creator and showrunner behind the Hulu original series "Tell Me Lies," I had no idea that the show would definitively end after the season 3 finale. Now that I know this concludes the story of Lucy Albright (Grace van Patten), Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), and their toxic, deranged friend group from the fictional Baird College, I have an announcement as well: This finale is perfect, Oppenheimer crushed it, and I wouldn't change a single thing.

At first glance, the conclusion of this episode feels like it could set up another season, and it also feels almost inconclusive. After Bree (Cat Missal) and Evan's (Branden Cook) wedding is utterly derailed by a series of shocking revelations — specifically, that Bree has been having an affair with Evan's best friend Wrigley (Spencer House) and is the one responsible for releasing a damaging video that got Lucy expelled from Baird years prior — Stephen, Lucy's toxic on-again, off-again boyfriend, convinces her to flee with him. Despite me screaming at my television for her to get away from this cretin, Lucy gets in the car. The two stop for gas, and Lucy goes inside to get coffees ... only to find Stephen gone, her purse resting on the ground. Lucy laughs, and the show ends.

People will probably complain about this, and it's a fair critique to say the show did leave a bunch of loose plot threads behind. This was Oppenheimer's call, though, and it was the right one. This story had to end with one final betrayal from Stephen ... and acceptance from Lucy.