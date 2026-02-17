Tell Me Lies Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer Breaks Down Season 3 Ending [Exclusive]

Don't get in that car if you haven't watched "Are You Happy Now, That I'm on My Knees?" — the season 3 finale of "Tell Me Lies." Spoilers ahead!

When I first watched "Are You Happy Now, That I'm on My Knees?" (the final chapter of the third season of Meaghan Oppenheimer's steamy, drama-filled Hulu series "Tell Me Lies"), I found myself talking to the television in the episode's closing moments. As the show's central toxic couple, Lucy Albright (Grace van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), drive away from the doomed wedding ceremony of their friends Bree and Evan, played by Cat Missal and Branden Cook, the two stop to get gas. Lucy, elated despite Stephen only getting her into the car in the first place by telling her that all of her friends hate her and he's all she has left, goes inside to get coffees. That's when I started muttering, "He's going to leave her there."

I was right. He does leave her there, punctuated with a perfect needle drop (a female-fronted cover of "Such Great Heights" by The Postal Service). I spoke to Oppenheimer about this, and she said she'd always envisioned this bitter ending: