Tell Me Lies: How Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer Expanded The Novel's World [Exclusive]

The Hulu original series "Tell Me Lies" has proven an enormous hit for the streamer, and now that it's back for the third season, fans of the show, which centers around the world's most toxic relationship between the deeply misguided Lucy Albright (Grace van Patten) and the overtly evil Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), get to see these two wreck each others' lives yet again. The series, helmed by showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer, is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Carola Lovering — but as a fan of both the book and the show, something I love about the latter is that it dramatically expands the scope of the story. Rather than focusing on just Lucy and Stephen — who, frankly, provide enough drama that the show could be more myopic and center them entirely — the show gives a lot of focus to supporting characters, all of whom also have fascinating problems and internal lives.

I had the opportunity to speak to Oppenheimer about the third season of "Tell Me Lies," and the showrunner opened up about the adaptation process and why she decided to expand the story past Stephen and Lucy's tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship. "She created an amazing world," Oppenheimer said of Lovering, who works as a consulting producer on the series. "She's not in the writing process of this, and she luckily was so open from day one about understanding that the show and the book have to be separate things. I think her book is incredible. I think it lived very much in the internal world, which would've been hard to have that play out on screen in the same way." Oppenheimer is totally correct, and it's clear that Lovering trusted her to bring this story to life.