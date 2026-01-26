Tell Me Lies: How Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer Creates Those Amazing Needle Drops [Exclusive]

Something I particularly love about the Hulu original series "Tell Me Lies" — based on a novel by Carola Lovering and adapted for the small screen by Meaghan Oppenheimer — is its use of music. The show , which charts the ups and downs of the egregiously toxic relationship between Grace van Patten's wide-eyed Lucy Albright and Jackson White's charming but deeply sinister Stephen DeMarco, is told across two timelines. In one, Lucy, Stephen, and their friends attend the fictional, picturesque Baird College in 2009; in the other, the whole gang assembles in 2015 for Bree (Cat Missal) and Evan's (Branden Cook) upscale wedding.

When I spoke to Oppenheimer about the third season of "Tell Me Lies" exclusively for /Film, I specifically hoped to ask her about the show's outstanding soundtrack — because not only is it great, but it's era-appropriate. (At the risk of aging myself, I was in college in 2009 when songs like MGMT's "Time to Pretend" and "Steady As She Goes" by the Raconteurs were in heavy rotation, and season 3 includes a few more songs that, without spoiling anything, sent me back in time to my own college experience.)

As it turns out, Oppenheimer is closely involved in the show's musical stylings. "I create a playlist of the music before I start the writer's room. I do several weeks of prep before I start the room, and while I'm doing that prep, I create a playlist," she told me. "And I was in college at this time, so I'm honestly just using a lot of my favorites. All the things that I fell in love to for the first time and had my heartbreak, those are all the songs I'm using."