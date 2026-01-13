How Tell Me Lies' Season 3 Premiere Resolves Season 2's Wedding Cliffhanger

This post contains spoilers for "Tell Me Lies" season 3 episode 1, "You F***ed It, Friend."

"Tell Me Lies," the Hulu drama from showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer based on the novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, focuses on Grace van Patten's impulsive but good-hearted Lucy Albright and the man who torments her through college and beyond, generationally toxic boyfriend Stephen DeMarco (played by Jackson White, van Patten's real-life partner). So what about that cliffhanger at the end of season 3 that concerns Lucy, Stephen, Lucy's best friend Bree (Cat Missal), and Bree's husband-to-be Evan (Branden Cook)?

What Oppenheimer does beautifully throughout the show (including its third season, which dropped its first three episodes on January 13) is expand Lovering's scope beyond just Lucy and Stephen, letting characters like their in-universe friends Bree, Evan, Diana (Alicia Crowder), Wrigley (Spencer House), and Pippa (Sonia Mena) take center stage alongside the two series leads. Bree's story is incredibly fascinating, which might be why she got the cliffhanger.

At the end of season 2, Stephen, a maniacal demon hellbent on ruining everybody's life no matter the cost, sends a recording to Bree just before she's set to wed Evan (the show takes place across two timelines, with one set during the gang's tenure at the fictional Baird College in the late 2000s and the other set during Bree and Evan's 2015 wedding). As Bree stands in her wedding gown with her bridesmaids Lucy and Pippa by her side, she listens as Evan confesses that, one drunken night in college, he cheated on Bree ... with Lucy. That's the last thing we see in season 2, and amazingly, Bree walks down the aisle at the end of the season 3 premiere "You F***ed It, Friend."