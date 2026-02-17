Tell Me Lies Season 3 Finale: Who Leaked Lucy's Tape

Don't pick up that video camera and make any life-altering confessions if you haven't watched the season 3 finale of "Tell Me Lies," "Are You Happy Now, That I'm on My Knees?" Massive spoilers lie ahead!

Throughout season 3 of "Tell Me Lies," the adaptation of Carola Lovering's novel focusing on toxic relationships that was adapted for Hulu by showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer, there's a dark storm cloud hanging over Lucy, the protagonist played by Grace van Patten. That storm, specifically, concerns a reputation-destroying tape she made confessing that she lied about being sexually assaulted, and she only records this admission at the behest of her ex-boyfriend, Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), so that he doesn't reveal a different horrible thing she did.

In the season 3 episode "Repent," Stephen threatens to tell Lucy's best friend Bree (Cat Missal) that Bree's boyfriend Evan (Branden Cook) cheated on Bree with Lucy. (Yes, the people on this show do weave quite a tangled web.) Desperate to protect Bree and keep this secret, Lucy starts bargaining with Stephen, offering him a different damaging secret. What she provides is this: When her and Bree's best friend Pippa (Sonia Mena) was sexually assaulted by their fellow student Chris (Jacob Rodriguez), Lucy, hoping to bring Chris to justice, "helped" Pippa by lying and saying Chris assaulted her instead.

Stephen gets Lucy to confess to this on camera as leverage, but when the tape goes viral at their fictional school Baird College, she assumes Stephen released it. Actually, he didn't; the culprit is Bree, who found the footage on an SD card in Lucy's belongings and made it public. So, why did Bree do this?