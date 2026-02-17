Tell Me Lies Season 3 Ending Explained: What Happens To Lucy And Stephen?

The wedding isn't exactly going as planned, so stop reading right now if you haven't watched the season 3 finale of "Tell Me Lies," which is titled "Are You Happy Now, That I'm on My Knees?" Spoilers ahead!

Was there any other way for the third season of "Tell Me Lies" to end, really? As the wedding between Bree (Cat Missal) and Evan (Branden Cook) concludes in utter disaster, we end up back with our main toxic couple in the show's 2015 timeline: the unbelievably misguided Lucy Albright, played by Grace van Patten, and her on-again, off-again paramour Stephen DeMarco, a sociopath played winningly by Jackson White. Lucy and Stephen leave the wedding together after a huge reveal leaves the show's central friend group in tatters ... but where do they go from there?

Well, that's certainly an interesting question — and if you're a longtime fan of the series, adapted by showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer and based on the novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, you probably could've guessed how Stephen handles this new development. ("Tell Me Lies" largely diverges from its source material after season 1, it should be said, expanding the universe.) As the doomed couple drives away from the wedding — only because Stephen urges Lucy to go with him, assuring her that she has nobody else left in her life — they stop for gas. When Lucy goes into the station to get them some coffees, she finds herself stranded and Stephen gone ... with just her purse left on the ground.

So, what does Lucy do? She laughs, and the season ends (and, as Oppenheimer has now confirmed, the rest of the show along with it). But how does Lucy end her story in the 2009 timeline covering her experiences at Baird College?