Tell Me Lies Season 3 Features An Easter Egg Referencing One Of TV's Best Comedies

Don't start up any toxic or illicit relationships if you haven't seen "Tell Me Lies" season 3, episode 6, "I Don't Cry When I'm Sad Anymore." Spoilers ahead!

In its third season, "Tell Me Lies" — the series spearheaded by showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer and based on Carola Lovering's bestselling novel of the same name — is still home to some of the wildest drama on television. What you might not have noticed, though, is the series' latest episode directly references and obliquely features one of television's best and longest-running comedies ... specifically, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Oppenheimer, who's considerably expanded the world of Lovering's novels by giving focus to characters outside of the leads (Grace van Patten's Lucy Albright and Jackson White's Stephen DeMarco, two sickos who spend the entire show tormenting each other in an on-again, off-again relationship), spends quite a bit of time in season 3 focusing on a new romance. Specifically, Lucy's best friend Pippa (Sonia Mena) and Stephen's ex-girlfriend Diana (Alicia Crowder) strike up a secret relationship, despite the fact that Pippa is publicly dating Stephen and Lucy's friend Wrigley (Spencer House).

In one scene in episode 6, "I Don't Cry When I'm Sad Anymore," the two are watching television on one of their laptops and cuddling, and if you listen carefully like I did, you'll immediately clock that they're watching "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Even more specifically, Diana and Pippa are watching the episode "The Gang Solves the Gas Crisis," which aired in September 2008. Not only is this appropriate for the timeline (just like the show's pitch-perfect needle drops), seeing as this part of "Tell Me Lies" takes place while the characters are attending college in 2009, but it's also the perfect choice for a little TV-related Easter egg.