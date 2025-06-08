Glenn Howerton Explains Why It's Always Sunny Could End At Any Time

Howerton, who plays Dennis on the show, gave an interview to the New York Post in which he talked about longevity and how the crew usually assesses, season after season, whether they want to keep going. As he explained, this often changes based on how they're feeling after wrapping up another season. And yes, he admits, sometimes there are thoughts along the lines of "Oh, I can't do this anymore," which is certainly normal for any actor playing the same character in the same series for 20 years. (Howerton himself almost left the show several years ago.) But on the other hand, he said there are also moments when they're genuinely "stoked" and "excited" to keep "exploring these insane characters in this insane world."

The bottom line is, as the star revealed:

"We never like to have those conversations about what the future of the show is when we finish a season. Because that's when we are like, 'Yeah, I'm done. I can't do this anymore.' It's always good to take a couple months off, and then have that conversation, like, 'Do we want to keep going?'"

Howerton also shared that they're still loving to work with each other after all these years, having a blast by goofing around and being as offensive as they possibly can. Based on his words, sure, the possibility will always be there that "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" might end suddenly — and maybe sooner than the fans would like — but given the crew's dynamics and rapport with each other, both on and off screen, my bet is on that we'll see plenty more seasons before having to say farewell to one of the best sitcoms out there. After all, Howerton didn't finish the interview with these words for no reason: "There seems to be endless ways to explore the world through these characters. So, we have no intention of stopping anytime soon."