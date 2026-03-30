The Paradise Season 2 Finale Gives Xavier A New Mission To Save The World

This post contains spoilers for Hulu's "Paradise."

"Paradise" kicks off its tense mystery with a presidential murder. After Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) becomes the prime suspect, he takes it upon himself to get to the bottom of this conspiracy. Just then, the world of "Paradise" opens up. We find ourselves in an underground bunker that seems to be the last refuge from an irradiated surface, but this claim is quickly challenged while Xavier's inches towards the truth. After spending most of season 2 searching for his presumed-to-be-dead wife, Teri (Enuka Okuma), Xavier is finally able to feel lighter after reuniting with her. While the guilt linked to Teri's fate during the extinction event will gradually fade, Xavier has now been tasked with yet another impossible mission. This time, he needs to save a world headed towards inevitable extinction.

The season 2 finale ended with Sinatra's (Julianne Nicholson) death, where she tries to make amends for the all the damage she has done over the years. Before sacrificing herself, Sinatra hands Xavier a chip with a code and the user named "X" etched on it. This chip has been provided by Alex, the quantum supercomputer that Sinatra had been secretly developing with a team of dedicated scientists. Using a handy flashback just like the best parts of season 1, "Paradise" establishes that a young Link (Thomas Doherty) had made the blueprint for Alex, which was then actualized with the help of quantum scientist Henry Miller (Patrick Fischler). Miller had warned Sinatra that Alex can manipulate time, but she interprets this as humanity's last hope in the face of total annihilation.

That said, how does Xavier fit into this? Xavier seems to be predestined to serve a greater purpose, which is yet to be revealed.