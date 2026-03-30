How To Watch Neve Campbell's Scream 7 At Home

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Perennial "Scream" slasher Ghostface has a habit of popping out when victims least expect him, often aided by one or more other Ghostfaces in the mix. So, veteran fans of the horror franchise who are used to this kind of behavior shouldn't be caught off guard by the sudden arrival of "Scream 7" on digital release starting tomorrow. (Read /Film's review here.)

Directed by original "Scream" screenwriter Kevin Williamson (who co-wrote the "Scream 7" script with Guy Busick), the seventh "Scream" movie marks the return of the franchise's original final girl: Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. Matthew Lillard also reprises his role as Stu Macher, one of the two original Ghostface killers, and with her return as Gale Weathers, Courteney Cox becomes the first actress to ever appear in seven consecutive movies in a horror franchise. Go Gale!

The digital release of "Scream 7" will be available to buy beginning Tuesday, March 31, and it comes packed with a whole bunch of bonus content for "Scream" devotees to enjoy. This will be followed by a physical release on June 16, 2026.