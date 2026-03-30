How To Watch Neve Campbell's Scream 7 At Home
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Perennial "Scream" slasher Ghostface has a habit of popping out when victims least expect him, often aided by one or more other Ghostfaces in the mix. So, veteran fans of the horror franchise who are used to this kind of behavior shouldn't be caught off guard by the sudden arrival of "Scream 7" on digital release starting tomorrow. (Read /Film's review here.)
Directed by original "Scream" screenwriter Kevin Williamson (who co-wrote the "Scream 7" script with Guy Busick), the seventh "Scream" movie marks the return of the franchise's original final girl: Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. Matthew Lillard also reprises his role as Stu Macher, one of the two original Ghostface killers, and with her return as Gale Weathers, Courteney Cox becomes the first actress to ever appear in seven consecutive movies in a horror franchise. Go Gale!
The digital release of "Scream 7" will be available to buy beginning Tuesday, March 31, and it comes packed with a whole bunch of bonus content for "Scream" devotees to enjoy. This will be followed by a physical release on June 16, 2026.
Scream 7's release includes 40 minutes of bonus features
The release of "Scream 7" offers more than just rewatch value; Paramount has sweetened the pot with 40 minutes of bonus features (on participating Digital platforms, Blu-ray, and 4K). Here's a breakdown of what to expect:
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Featurettes:
- Scar Tissue: The Making Of Scream 7
- Building Tension: Production Design
- Dance Of Death: Stunts
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Music Video:
- Ice Nine Kills Presents "Twisting The Knife" Featuring Mckenna Grace *Extended version available on digital. Standard version available on Blu-ray and 4K UHD disc.
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Deleted Scenes:
- Scott Is Ghostface
- Chloe And Lucas Connect
- Tatum And Ben Say Goodbye
- Jessica And Sidney Chat
- Tatum And Ben Leave Bar
- Chad And Mindy
"Scream 7" debuted in theaters at the end of February and was still doing decent business this past weekend, grossing $6.3 million globally. That brings its box office run so far past the $200 million mark, so don't be surprised if "Scream 8" gets announced in the not-too-distant future.
In the meantime, the digital release of "Scream 7" will be available to buy tomorrow from major retailers, including Prime Video. The movie will be available to buy on DVD, 4K UHD/Blu-ray, and limited edition 4K UHD/Blu-ray SteelBook on June 16, 2026.