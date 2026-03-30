Paradise Season 2 Kills Off The Show's Most Complex Character

This post contains spoilers for Hulu's "Paradise."

The first season of "Paradise" introduced tech billionaire Samantha Redmond (Julianne Nicholson) as a suspect in Cal Bradford's (James Marsden) murder. Codenamed Sinatra, Redmond was revealed to be a major antagonist, with more layers being added to her motivations in season 2. Sinatra's obsession with creating the Colorado bunker and protecting its secrets stems from the unimaginable grief of losing her kid, Dylan, to terminal illness.

This compounds into the fear of losing her daughter, Hadley (Kate Godfrey), leading Sinatra down a dark path where the ends justify the means. She has done some horrible things over the years, all in the name of working towards a future catered to a select few. That said, the season 2 finale, "Exodus," rewires our interpretation of Sinatra with her sudden, tragic death, which can be viewed as her ultimate sacrifice. Although it doesn't absolve her of the harm she has inflicted, it does put her convictions under scrutiny, especially with the reveal about the quantum supercomputer, Alex.

"Paradise" has been breadcrumbing clues about Alex being related to time travel all season, but the finale helps us understand Sinatra's integral role and the reasons behind her sacrifice. In episode 7, she came to the realization that Link (Thomas Doherty), whose actual name is Dylan, is her son. This obviously doesn't make sense from a logical standpoint, but it holds water when we bring quantum entanglement and time manipulation into the mix. As Alex is a supercomputer capable of creating temporal glitches and loops, is it possible that child Dylan survived in another timeline, and adult Link is the result of that alternate reality? While these theories are viable at best at the moment, Sinatra seems certain that Alex has already saved the world. Here's why.