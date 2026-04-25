Sam Elliott's Most Difficult Production Was A War Movie That Left Him In Tears

Sam Elliott is one of the greatest Western actors of all time, and hasn't lost a step in his latest role as T.L. Norris on "Landman." But his career is a lot more than just Oaters and the occasional Taylor Sheridan series. Elliott often branched out, like when he made the war drama that affected him more than any other project. In fact 2002's "We Were Soldiers" was, according to the actor, "the most difficult" film he's ever made.

The movie was written and directed by Randall Wallace, who re-teamed with star Mel Gibson after having written his hugely successful, and historically inaccurate epic "Braveheart." "We Were Soldiers" was based on the 1992 book "We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young" by retired Lieutenant General Hal Moore and reporter Joseph L. Galloway. The book and movie dramatize the real-life Battle of Ia Drang, which took place across five days in November 1965. Gibson played Moore, who was chosen to lead a battalion against the North Vietnamese in what was the first major conflict of the Vietnam War. Elliot played the austere Sgt. Maj. Basil Plumley, who accompanied Moore on the mission. Both men were battle-hardened thanks to their experiences in Korea, but nothing could prepare them for what they faced in the highlands of Vietnam.

Evidently, Elliott found the experience of recreating this bloody overture to the Vietnam war overwhelming at times. In an interview with author Scott Holleran, the actor spoke about his experience on "We Were Soldiers," saying, "Of all the films I've done, that was the most difficult to make [...] It was a very powerful movie — I walked off some of those scenes in tears. By the time we'd gotten into production, I'd met my character in real life. He was amazing."