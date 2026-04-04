How To Read The Bridgerton Books In Order

Thanks to Netflix and Shonda Rhimes, "Bridgerton" has become a household name. The show, based on Julia Quinn's book series of the same name, has become enormously popular on the streaming service, even inspiring spin-offs. It's also in no danger of going anywhere any time soon.

"Bridgerton" will run at least eight seasons, if Rhimes has her way. But in the wait between seasons, superfans may want to dive deeper into this universe. Fortunately, it's a rich universe with much to explore — not just because there are other shows like "Queen Charlotte" to enjoy, but because Quinn has been writing the books that the show is based on for more than 25 years.

The first book in the series, "The Duke and I," was published way back at the dawn of the new millennium in 2000. Since then, the main series has expanded to include eight books, with lots of supplemental material and spin-offs. So there is quite a bit of reading to be done, should fans be motivated to do so.

That said, diving into such a large universe can be daunting. Where to begin? Though it's a little more complicated than figuring out the correct order to watch the "Bridgerton" shows on Netflix, it's not that hard. We're here to walk you through the proper reading order for the books, both in release order and the suggested reading order. Let's dive in, shall we?