Paradise's Creator Had One Condition To Make The Hit Hulu Show

Sterling K. Brown works hard but stays humble. He started out playing bit parts like "Co-Worker" in filmmaker Rick Famuyiwa's modestly successful 2002 rom-com "Brown Sugar," and he even did brief recurring gigs like his stint as Detective Carey on the Eric Kripke-created "Tarzan" series that you almost certainly didn't know existed. Roughly a quarter of a century later, however, Brown is rightly heralded as one of the finest actors currently doing it. Whether he's playing a wrongly accused but undeniably flawed defendant in the biographical legal drama "Marshall" or stealing scenes (and scoring an Oscar nod) as a well to do, middle-aged disaster who's barely come out of the closet in the Oscar-winning dramedy "American Fiction," Brown can spin gold out of any role you give him.

Dan Fogelman knows this all too well. For six seasons, Brown earned accolades for his work on Fogelman's hit NBC show "This Is Us" as Randall Pearson. A Black family man raised by white parents, Randall constantly feels pressured to set a shining example for others and hide any cracks that might appear in his armor. The series just wouldn't have worked without Brown as Randall, so it's no surprise that Fogelman always had him in mind to headline his next television venture: the potpourri of post-apocalyptic drama, political thriller, sci-fi mindtrip, and even Western that is Hulu's "Paradise."

In fact, when Fogelman began shopping his "Paradise" premiere script around, he soon realized there was no way he would even try to make the series unless Brown agreed to play its protagonist, Xavier Collins. "Then I started going, 'Oh no, Sterling is not going to want to do another TV show with me. And if I don't get him ...'" as he admitted to IndieWire in 2025. He needn't have worried, though.