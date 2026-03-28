Paradise's Creator Had One Condition To Make The Hit Hulu Show
Sterling K. Brown works hard but stays humble. He started out playing bit parts like "Co-Worker" in filmmaker Rick Famuyiwa's modestly successful 2002 rom-com "Brown Sugar," and he even did brief recurring gigs like his stint as Detective Carey on the Eric Kripke-created "Tarzan" series that you almost certainly didn't know existed. Roughly a quarter of a century later, however, Brown is rightly heralded as one of the finest actors currently doing it. Whether he's playing a wrongly accused but undeniably flawed defendant in the biographical legal drama "Marshall" or stealing scenes (and scoring an Oscar nod) as a well to do, middle-aged disaster who's barely come out of the closet in the Oscar-winning dramedy "American Fiction," Brown can spin gold out of any role you give him.
Dan Fogelman knows this all too well. For six seasons, Brown earned accolades for his work on Fogelman's hit NBC show "This Is Us" as Randall Pearson. A Black family man raised by white parents, Randall constantly feels pressured to set a shining example for others and hide any cracks that might appear in his armor. The series just wouldn't have worked without Brown as Randall, so it's no surprise that Fogelman always had him in mind to headline his next television venture: the potpourri of post-apocalyptic drama, political thriller, sci-fi mindtrip, and even Western that is Hulu's "Paradise."
In fact, when Fogelman began shopping his "Paradise" premiere script around, he soon realized there was no way he would even try to make the series unless Brown agreed to play its protagonist, Xavier Collins. "Then I started going, 'Oh no, Sterling is not going to want to do another TV show with me. And if I don't get him ...'" as he admitted to IndieWire in 2025. He needn't have worried, though.
Dan Fogelman knew Paradise needed Sterling K. Brown to work
Xavier has many faces. As a United States Secret Service agent, he's virtually unflappable in the face of danger ... at least until it hits so close to home that even he can't maintain his composure. Meanwhile, in the eyes of his loved ones, he's a caring but dorky boy scout who will do anything to protect them, and it's that same rugged determination that makes him either an intimidating or comforting presence to others in his orbit.
Basically, you need an actor of Sterling K. Brown's caliber to make a character like that sing. This is why Dan Fogelman got to a place where, as he explained to IndieWire, he told his wife, "If Sterling doesn't want to do this — which I'm expecting — I think I'm not going to do it. I now only want to do it with Sterling." But again, as nervous as the "Paradise" creator was when Brown called him after reading the premiere script, everything went smoothly from there:
"Sterling called, he said, 'Tell me where it's going.' And I told him where it was going. In the middle of [the] call, he said, 'I'm in,' and I was like, 'Come do this with me, this is your show, you'll be a producer on it.' That's how it all kind of started."
"Paradise" isn't afraid to take would-be derailing narrative swings (even embracing "Simpsons"-level storytelling logic at times), so it was always going to need someone with Brown's steady presence to prevent it from soaring off the tracks altogether. Fogelman clearly knew this heading into the show as well, so it's to his credit that he never seriously considered moving forward without the right man by his side.
You can currently stream "Paradise" on Hulu.