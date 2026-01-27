The Boys Creator Eric Kripke Made A Tarzan Series You Likely Never Knew Existed

Remember when Ragnar Lothbrok from "Vikings" (Travis Fimmel) teamed up with Sara Tancredi from "Prison Break" (Sarah Wayne Callies) to solve crimes? Also, Blair Waldorf from "Gossip Girl" (Leighton Meester), the warrior princess Xena herself (Lucy Lawless), and, just for giggles, Walter Skinner from "The X-Files" (Mitch Pileggi) were all there as well? I'm not trying to gaslight you: These actors all starred in "Tarzan," a very real 2003 small-screen re-imagining of Edgar Rice Burroughs' stories about the titular ape-man, as conceived by "Supernatural" and "The Boys" TV show creator Eric Kripke.

Though it's virtually impossible to watch (legally) nowadays, the internet has prevented Warner Bros.' television division from memory-holing this series entirely. As developed by Kripke for The WB back when he was a relative newcomer, "Tarzan" casts Fimmel as its namesake, aka John Clayton Jr. The long-absent heir to the present-day billion-dollar corporation known as Greystoke Industries, Tarzan has been living in the jungles of Africa for 20 years when he's found by his uncle and Greystoke's CEO, Richard Clayton (Pileggi), and taken to New York City. Naturally, upon his arrival, our animalistic hero proves less than well-suited to running his family's business. He is, however, someone who would be useful if you needed an associate who could stealthily sneak around the Big Apple, as one Detective Jane Porter (Callies) soon realizes.

Narratively, then, "Tarzan" basically turns the Lord of the Jungle into Batman ... though, if you're a child of the 1990s, it may also sound like a live-action riff on Disney's "Gargoyles" that swaps out Keith David's Goliath for another stoic hunk. Either way, if you find yourself doubting that this silly-but-kinda-charming setup could sustain an actual series, then you probably won't be shocked to learn that "Tarzan" was axed after just eight episodes.