Why Lucy Lawless Still Hates Xena: Warrior Princess' Bleak Finale

Look, I love a bleak television ending as much as the next jaded critic, but the ending of "Xena: Warrior Princess" is exceptionally dismal. The series, which starred Lucy Lawless as the titular warrior princess, followed Xena as she tried to find redemption for her past as a ruthless killer. The character had originally started as a villain on the series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," but she ended up being an interesting enough character to carry a spin-off all of her own. Xena, as an anti-hero before we were even really calling them that, was a deeply conflicted character who had some awfulness to answer for, but that doesn't mean she deserved an ending as brutal as those we later got for serious real-world dramas like "Breaking Bad" and "The Sopranos."

"Xena: Warrior Princess" was a wild series that could be all over the place tonally, feeling like one part soap opera, one part epic fantasy adventure, and one part Roger Corman monster flick. With executive producer Sam Raimi helping to run the show things were guaranteed to get gross and as gory as network TV would allow, but apparently the writing team had no problem cutting out fans' hearts as readily as Xena might disembowel a mythological baddie.

In the series finale, Xena not only dies but then sacrifices herself as a ghost, too. Fans were devastated, and it turns out that it wasn't just fans who were upset — Lawless hated the ending, too.