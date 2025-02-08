Does Sara Tancredi Die On Prison Break?

"Prison Break" was one of the most popular shows of the early 00s, and recently got a second life thanks to streaming. It's a show that — like "24" and "Lost" — helped popularize serialized narratives in network TV. Instead of standalone episodes that made it easy for casual viewers to dip in and out, "Prison Break" told an ongoing story where every episode directly built up to the next one. This forced viewers to keep tuning in every single week expecting actual resolutions to the story.

The show follows two brothers, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), whose lives are upended after Lincoln is wrongfully accused of murdering the vice president's brother. When Lincoln is quickly sentenced to death and incarcerated in a high security prison, Michael takes it upon himself to commit armed robbery to get sentenced to the same prison as his brother. It's not just because he misses him, though; Michael has a plan for the two to break out of jail.

"Prison Break" was a show full of exciting twists and riveting reveals that took the TV-viewing world by storm. Though the show started running out of steam after its first two seasons, it did last for four seasons and a movie before getting canceled — and then got another season before getting canceled again.

Throughout the seasons, "Prison Break" introduced plenty of memorable characters only to kill them off with miserable, shocking deaths. Characters that audiences had learned to care about, to root for. One such character is Sara Tancredi, played by Sarah Wayne Callies. Introduced in the very earliest days of the show, she became a central part of the story and the prison break team before a sudden departure. But did Sara actually die in "Prison Break" — or was it a fake-out?