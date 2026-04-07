Top Gun Maverick's Tony Scott Tribute Explained

The first thing the average person thinks of when they hear "Top Gun" is, of course, Tom Cruise. More than the sight of F-14s and MiGs tearing through the sky, the thought of Cruise decked out in aviator shades, a flight jacket, and a beaming smile has become the iconic, defining image of both the original 1986 film and its decades-later sequel, 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick." The films are thus generally thought of as milestones in the movie star's career; the first being the moment when he broke out into the mainstream, and the second being confirmation that not only was Cruise's career far from over, but Hollywood wasn't out for the count yet following the devastating COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown. There's no question that, without Cruise, "Top Gun" would be a fraction of what it became.

That all being said, the not-quite-as-sung hero of "Top Gun" is the director of the original 1986 film, Tony Scott. While Cruise shooting to stardom playing Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell was largely due to his commitment, charisma, and intensity as an actor, Scott knew just how to present the man on screen to help make him a star. Scott also figured out how to shoot the film's aerial training and dogfighting sequences in a way that would allow the actors playing the pilots to be seen as much as possible during the scenes. From casting future A-listers like Cruise, Val Kilmer, and Meg Ryan to personally cutting checks in order to get crucial shots of aircraft landing on the deck of a real-life carrier, Scott was vital to the success of "Top Gun." All of this and more is why Joseph Kosinski's "Maverick" is dedicated to Scott, with the memoriam appearing at the beginning of the end credits.