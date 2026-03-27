Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Finally Fully Reveals Titan X — Was It Worth The Wait?

This article contains spoilers for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," season 2, episode 5, "Furusato."

For a show called "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," season 2 of the Apple TV show has been surprisingly light on the monster action through five episodes. We've seen Kong a couple of times, even though the "Monarch" season 1 finale set the stage for a Kong-centric season 2. We haven't seen Godzilla in the flesh, either. The show has definitely been human-centric thus far. However, episode 5, entitled "Furusato," finally gave us a full reveal for Titan X.

The end of the season 2 premiere of "Monarch," which weirdly echoed the jarring ending of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," saw Cate (Anna Sawai) unleashing Titan X on the world in her foolhardy attempt to save Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell). We've seen the hulking, sea-dwelling beast pop up here and there in the subsequent episodes, but the beast finally had a proper coming out party in episode five's grand finale, which saw Apex Cybernetics fail to control Titan X, leading to the monster attacking Santa Soledad.

It was the most kaiju-sized monster action we've had in several episodes. While "Trespass" introduced some smaller creatures, this was the first time in a few weeks viewers have had some "price of admission" giant Titan destruction. We also now have a better idea of how Titan X operates, what it looks like, and just how destructive this particular Titan is. In short, it appears to be a formidable foe. Hence, why Apex couldn't control it.

Now the larger question: Was the full Titan X reveal worth the wait? Mileage is going to vary, but for my money, as cool as the monster-filled climax was, it'd be difficult to say that it made all of the (at times melodramatic) preamble worthwhile.