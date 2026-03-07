One Monarch Season 2 Fan Theory Brings The Freakiest Fictional Creature Ever Into The MonsterVerse

This article contains spoilers for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2, episode 2, "Resonance."

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2's Titan X is more realistic than you think. The colossal, tentacled monster is modeled after real-life sea creatures from the Southern Hemisphere, which means that the MonsterVerse series isn't entirely rooted in cosmic terror. With that being said, season 2's second episode, "Resonance," is very Lovecraftian, which lends some weight to the fan theory that Titan X might, in fact, be Cthulhu.

As the theory purports, there are many similarities between the big bad of "Monarch" season 2 and H.P. Lovecraft's Great Old One. For a start, both are tentacled creatures that are known for lurking in the depths of the ocean. What's more, Titan X and Cthulhu are worshipped like gods by people within certain communities. Of course, our puny human minds can't fully comprehend the cosmic enormity of these monsters. However, there are enough similarities between them for this theory to be worth considering.

The Lovecraftian connection is even stronger following the events of "Resonance," which has the show's non-kaiju heroes visiting a fishing community that worships Titan X. The whole storyline is reminiscent of Lovecraft's sea town horror tale "The Shadow Over Innsmouth," so there is reason to believe the author's work has inspired this show. Be that as it may, we probably shouldn't expect "Monarch" to evolve into a Lovecraft adaptation in the more traditional sense.