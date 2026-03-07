One Monarch Season 2 Fan Theory Brings The Freakiest Fictional Creature Ever Into The MonsterVerse
This article contains spoilers for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2, episode 2, "Resonance."
"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2's Titan X is more realistic than you think. The colossal, tentacled monster is modeled after real-life sea creatures from the Southern Hemisphere, which means that the MonsterVerse series isn't entirely rooted in cosmic terror. With that being said, season 2's second episode, "Resonance," is very Lovecraftian, which lends some weight to the fan theory that Titan X might, in fact, be Cthulhu.
As the theory purports, there are many similarities between the big bad of "Monarch" season 2 and H.P. Lovecraft's Great Old One. For a start, both are tentacled creatures that are known for lurking in the depths of the ocean. What's more, Titan X and Cthulhu are worshipped like gods by people within certain communities. Of course, our puny human minds can't fully comprehend the cosmic enormity of these monsters. However, there are enough similarities between them for this theory to be worth considering.
The Lovecraftian connection is even stronger following the events of "Resonance," which has the show's non-kaiju heroes visiting a fishing community that worships Titan X. The whole storyline is reminiscent of Lovecraft's sea town horror tale "The Shadow Over Innsmouth," so there is reason to believe the author's work has inspired this show. Be that as it may, we probably shouldn't expect "Monarch" to evolve into a Lovecraft adaptation in the more traditional sense.
Monarch season 2's Lovecraftian connections tease a Cthulhu revelation
The greater MonsterVerse franchise has a history of putting its own spin on creatures from world folklore, myth, and pop culture. Take Titanus Leviathan, for example, who is essentially the property's version of Scotland's legendary Loch Ness Monster. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Titan X is ultimately unveiled as Cthulhu.
Recall that Cthulhu is a public domain character nowadays. As such, the various creatives behind the MonsterVerse are free to use the Great Old One's name for one of their own creatures if they so wish. That said, Titan X doesn't appear to have its Lovecraftian counterpart's octopus-like facial features. So, if it is, in fact, meant to be Cthulhu, then Titan X is a reimagined version of the Great Old One.
The jury is still out on Titan X's true identity, but alternate fan theories have speculated that the creature could be Biollante or an updated version of another established monster. Regardless of the truth, the series is positioning Titan X as a formidable, mysterious, and intriguing threat — and that's all that matters at the end of the day.
"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2 is currently streaming on Apple TV.