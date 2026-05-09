David Duchovny Nearly Passed On The X-Files For A Worrying Reason
It was announced way back in 2023 that Oscar-winning filmmaker Ryan Coogler was going to reboot "The X-Files," Chris Carter's seminal sci-fi series that helped define the 1990s. It was recently announced that Danielle Deadwyler will star in the series and that Oscar-winning cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkipaw will also work on the show. Further details remain obscure for the time being. The truth may be out there, but we have to wait to learn it.
It's wild that "The X-Files" is being considered for a remake; however, as it was, more than most pop TV shows, a product of its time. It became so well-known in the public consciousness that it's hard to picture anyone other than David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in the lead roles. Carter invented a show that reflected America's post-Cold War paranoia and distrust of its own government better than any other, exploring vast, ineffable conspiracies about alien abduction, mutation, and Men in Black. Additionally, it was a corking monster-of-the-week paranormal investigation series wherein Fox Mulder (Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Anderson) faced off against fluke-men, stretchy liver-eaters, and murderous clones.
Back in 2016, the Hollywood Reporter conducted an oral history of "The X-Files," and Duchovny revealed that he didn't want to do the show at first. It wasn't because he had anything against the genre or the showrunners, but because in 1993, television was still seen as a "lesser" medium than feature films, and Duchovny wanted to be a film actor. He was also suspicious of Fox, which, as a network, was still kind of new at the time. Thank goodness his manager, Melanie Greene, convinced him otherwise.
David Duchovny thought that TV was a 'lesser' medium than film
When casting was open for "The X-Files," David Duchovny was appearing on Zalman King's softcore sex show "The Red Shoe Diaries," which aired on Showtime. He had already appeared in several movies in supporting roles, including some notable hits such as Mike Nichols' "Working Girl" (his first film role) and the comedy "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead." In 1992 alone, he appeared in the film version of "The Red Shoe Diaries," the Jack Ruby biography "Ruby," and the kid-friendly dog movie "Beethoven." His career could go in any direction at that point.
When "The X-Files" came along, Duchovny's instinct was to turn away. He had appeared in "Twin Peaks," but he wasn't eager to commit to multiple seasons of any TV show, much less one on Fox. He said:
"In 1993, there was an elitist division between movie actors and TV actors. And because I was an elitist and thought myself an artist, I was going to do movies. But my manager, bless her, said she had a feeling about 'The X-Files.' And that I needed to pay rent. [...] I had conflicting feelings signing away what I thought would be three to five years of my life to a show about aliens on a network that had kind of crappy programming."
The "crappy programming" was often seen as the "lowest common denominator" at the time. Although it was a hit, few people found 1987's "Married... with Children" to be intellectually stimulating, for instance. "Herman's Head" was still on the air at the time. And there was very little positive that could be said about "Cops."
Everyone around him advised David Duchovny to take on The X-Files
Thankfully, David Duchovny's manager, Melanie Greene, insisted that he audition for "The X-Files." He was also pressured by Randy Stone, the casting director of the "X-Files" pilot. Duchovny even recalled Stone telling him about similar opportunities he had given to other actors that had worked out for the better. As the actor related:
"But Randy Stone, who's since passed, said, 'I know you have a lot of opportunities.' I didn't. 'I've only told this to one other actor, one other time ... but if you do this show, you'll never have to work again.' He was talking about Woody Harrelson for 'Cheers.'"
"Cheers" certainly worked out well for Harrelson. And as for never having to work again, Duchovny was at least sitting pretty for the better part of a decade, thanks to "The X-Files." Between its original run and its revivals, Duchovny appeared in 194 episodes of "The X-Files," as well as in two theatrically released "X-Files" feature films. He would go on to play the lead in the TV series "Californication," in which he appeared in 84 episodes. He even starred in all 26 episodes of the Charles Manson TV series "Aquarius." Add to that all the "Red Shoe Diaries" episodes, and Duchovny is a TV force to be reckoned with. Maybe he didn't need to look down his nose at the medium after all.
Meanwhile, his film career remained impressive but modest. He was in romantic comedy films like "Return to Me" and "Trust the Man," broad comedies like "Zoolander" and the underrated "Evolution," thrillers like "Playing God," and intense dramas like "Things We Lost in the Fire" and "Full Frontal." He is still actively working today.