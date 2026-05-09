David Duchovny Nearly Passed On The X-Files For A Worrying Reason

It was announced way back in 2023 that Oscar-winning filmmaker Ryan Coogler was going to reboot "The X-Files," Chris Carter's seminal sci-fi series that helped define the 1990s. It was recently announced that Danielle Deadwyler will star in the series and that Oscar-winning cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkipaw will also work on the show. Further details remain obscure for the time being. The truth may be out there, but we have to wait to learn it.

It's wild that "The X-Files" is being considered for a remake; however, as it was, more than most pop TV shows, a product of its time. It became so well-known in the public consciousness that it's hard to picture anyone other than David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in the lead roles. Carter invented a show that reflected America's post-Cold War paranoia and distrust of its own government better than any other, exploring vast, ineffable conspiracies about alien abduction, mutation, and Men in Black. Additionally, it was a corking monster-of-the-week paranormal investigation series wherein Fox Mulder (Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Anderson) faced off against fluke-men, stretchy liver-eaters, and murderous clones.

Back in 2016, the Hollywood Reporter conducted an oral history of "The X-Files," and Duchovny revealed that he didn't want to do the show at first. It wasn't because he had anything against the genre or the showrunners, but because in 1993, television was still seen as a "lesser" medium than feature films, and Duchovny wanted to be a film actor. He was also suspicious of Fox, which, as a network, was still kind of new at the time. Thank goodness his manager, Melanie Greene, convinced him otherwise.