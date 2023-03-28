New X-Files Series Coming From Creed And Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler

Break out your sunflower seeds and "I Want To Believe" posters: The X-Files are due to be reopened again. According to original series creator Chris Carter, who appeared on CBC's "On The Coast" this week to talk about the show (in a story picked up by Bloody Disgusting), there's a revival of "The X-Files" in the works — with none other than "Creed" and "Black Panther" writer-director Ryan Coogler leading the charge.

"I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount 'The X-Files' with a diverse cast," Carter told host Gloria Macarenko in a retrospective segment about the series. While Carter didn't share other details about what sounds like either a reboot or legacy sequel series in development (the interview was largely about the show's Vancouver filming locations), he did add that Coogler has "got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory."

There's no news yet on where this updated version of "The X-Files" would air, whether it would share a title with the 1993 series, or if any cast members would return, but Carter's use of the term "remount" makes the project sound as if it might be a complete reboot (though, again, that's unconfirmed for now). While most franchise fans are resistant to reboots, "The X-Files" has such a long and winding mythology at this point that a clean slate would likely be the easiest way to approach the story of two FBI detectives tasked with exploring unexplained phenomena.