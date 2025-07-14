An Underrated David Duchovny Sci-Fi Movie Got A Short-Lived Spin-Off

It didn't cause too much of a stir when it was released in 2001, and critics weren't exactly blown away by it, but Ivan Reitman's sci-fi comedy film "Evolution" is actually lighthearted and fun. The film follows a team of nerdy, bickersome scientists, played by David Duchovny, Orlando Jones, and Julianne Moore, and a firefighter played by Seann William Scott, as they investigate a mysterious meteor that landed in the deserts of Arizona. The meteor contains remnants of extraterrestrial spores that they learn are evolving at a breakneck pace. It takes only days for the microbes to evolve into fungus, then flatworms, then fish. It won't be too long before vertebrates appear, followed by primates.

The lead characters all react with comedic incredulity, and their mood remains light, even as they discover that the rapidly evolving creatures could easily overtake the Earth within a matter of weeks. They will eventually find that the selenium in Head & Shoulders-brand shampoo may hold the secret to fighting the monsters.

The creatures in "Evolution" were designed and constructed by Tippett Studios ("RoboCop," "Jurassic Park," "Mission to Mars," "Mad God," many, many others), making them first-rate movie monsters. The film is carried far by its creepy alien animals.

"Evolution" only made $90 million on an $83 million budget, making it a bomb by Hollywood standards, but it entrenched itself in the consciousness deeply enough to warrant a TV spin-off you probably forgot about. The "Evolution" animated series, called "Alienators: Evolution Continues," aired on Fox Kids from September of 2001 through June of 2002, lasting 26 episodes over its only season. "Alienators" had a far more involved mythology than the film that inspired it. Ambitious for the time, the series aired mostly in single episodes, but boasted several multi-part story arcs, including a three-part premiere, a three-part finale, and at least one two-parter in the middle.

Weirdly, the series seems to have been memory-holed.