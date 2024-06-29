Why Cartoon Network's Sailor Moon Censorship Totally Failed (For The Better)

Some of the most egregious changes involve the queer characters. During the '90s, there was certainly some progress in accepting the queer community; this was the decade that saw the popularity of "Will & Grace," and embraced Ellen DeGeneres' coming out. But there were also injustices such as the murder of Matthew Shepard and the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" mandate which required LGBTQ individuals to hide their sexual orientations in order to serve in the United States military.

If adults couldn't handle the idea that queer people exist, they certainly weren't going to allow it on their children's television screens. So, the American version of "Sailor Moon" changed the villain Zoisite from male to female because he was depicted in a romantic relationship with another male villain, Kunzite. There are numerous scenes of them holding one another in amorous poses, surrounded by falling rose petals. Cartoon Network also changed another villain, Fish Eye, originally written as a gay man who prefers dressing in feminine clothing. By casting cis women to voice these long-haired characters, the network was easily able to hide their true identity and let them pass as cisgender and heterosexual.

But this would be impossible to avoid in the final season of "Sailor Moon." Although no official reason has been given, many fans theorize it is because the Sailor Starlights are male as humans and transform into female Sailor Scouts. There would be no way for the network to skirt around their gender non-conforming identity, so they just avoided the characters altogether by not dubbing the final season. The only way to get the full trajectory of Sailor Moon's story was to read the mangas, find a way to watch in original Japanese, or wait until the Viz Media dub on Hulu.